CHEYENNE – Wyoming Shrine Bowl Executive Director Frank Selby announced that the head coaches for the 48th annual Wyoming Shrine Bowl have been selected. Next year’s game is scheduled for Saturday, June 12, 2021, at the Dick Cheney Alumni Field in Casper.
Wyoming high school football coaches across the state nominate one coach from among their peers to serve in this role. From the nominations, one coach is elected from the North and one is elected from the South.
The North Team head coach is Matt McFadden of Cody High School. The South Team head coach is Brent Walk of Mountain View High School.
“Please join with the Shrine Bowl of Wyoming Board of Directors in congratulating these coaches. We look forward their selection of respective coaching staffs and hope 2021 finds us all healthy and ready for a fantastic game in June,” a press release said.