Asbestos Town

The town of Libby Mont., is shown in this Feb. 17, 2010, file photo. A major U.S. railroad found partially liable for asbestos contamination that’s killed hundreds of people in a Montana town is trying to convince a federal jury a local clinic submitted hundreds of asbestos claims for people who weren’t sick.

 Associated Press

MISSOULA, Mont. — A health clinic in a Montana town plagued by deadly asbestos contamination faces millions of dollars in penalties — and potential bankruptcy — after a jury found it submitted more than 300 false asbestos claims to the U.S. government, making patients eligible for Medicare and other benefits they shouldn't have received.

The federally funded Center for Asbestos Related Disease clinic has been at the forefront of the medical response to deadly pollution from mining near Libby, Montana.

