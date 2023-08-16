SHERIDAN — To keep the forest resilient and healthy, the Bighorn National Forest removes timber from a variety of locations around the forest, a practice called silviculture.

Silviculture concerns the growing and managing of forests to create desirable outcomes in wildlife habitat, timber products, water resources, optimum carbon storage and aesthetics.

