SHERIDAN — To keep the forest resilient and healthy, the Bighorn National Forest removes timber from a variety of locations around the forest, a practice called silviculture.
Silviculture concerns the growing and managing of forests to create desirable outcomes in wildlife habitat, timber products, water resources, optimum carbon storage and aesthetics.
“In addition to what we want to get from the forest landscape, silviculturists also often manage forests for objectives related to what we do not want to see. Like how we reduce the risk and impacts of a huge severe wildfire, or massive insect and disease events,” Timber Program Manager for the Bighorn National Forest Matt Rathbone said.
“As the snowpack permits, our foresters work frequently in the field,” Rathbone said. “Field work requires long periods of walking over rough brush or tree covered land across difficult terrain. They often work in all types of weather, sometimes in hot, cold, wet or snowy conditions. We’re a small crew, so a lot of the time folks are working on their own.”
During the busy field season, a forester’s typical day might involve any number of tasks:
• Painting boundaries of an upcoming harvest unit;
• Designing and laying out timber sale or thinning areas on the ground;
• Completing GPS surveys of treatment areas;
• Overseeing a contract tree planting crew;
• Marking trees and timber to be cut in a sale, or marking which trees not to cut;
• Monitoring and administering an active timber sale contract;
• Investigating insect and disease activity;
• Monitoring the progress of tree regeneration in previous harvests or burned areas; and
• Scouting forest areas to diagnose any issues or treatment needs.
When in the office, foresters complete annual reporting, prepare contract packages for timber sales or service contracts, work with other natural resource specialists in interdisciplinary teams to design new projects, use GPS data and GIS systems to create maps or update our forest vegetation database and develop outyear plans and manage budgets.
After the timber is removed from the forest, it is appraised and priced.
“There are a lot of variables that determine if and how much timber is sold on one forest versus another,” Bighorn National Forest Contracting Officer Matt Riederer said. “The amount of suitable timbered acres is one variable. But forest-specific plans and goals can also determine how much timber is available for sales on one forest versus another.”
Once priced, the forest service creates a sale package for the product. It advertises the package at a minimum starting price, and interested parties may bid on it, Rathbone added.
“A sale contract is awarded to the highest bidder, and the awarded contractor completes the sale according to the terms and conditions of the contract,” Rathbone said. “Oftentimes the timber purchaser will also be required to complete road maintenance and reconstruction work on forest roads to facilitate log hauling. This is done at the purchaser’s expense and the cost is factored into the appraised value of the timber.”
The timber sold generates revenue, where, in most cases, most of the revenue remains in the forest and is reinvested to help complete other forest management or natural resource projects.
Not only does timber harvesting support the local milling infrastructure, removing the trees works to mitigate the build-up of fuel that can be used in a forest fire.
“Active forest management along with careful prescribed burning projects is a very effective combination,” Rathbone said. “We also use these harvests and non-commercial thinning projects to improve habitat diversity, relieve stressed overcrowded stand conditions and remove diseased or dying trees.”
The Bighorn National Forest does not hire service contractors, instead using its own staff and equipment, making it a more cost-effective solution in the long run. It employs individuals with at least a bachelor’s degree in forestry, forest management or a related field to maintain the forest.
While the Bighorn National Forest’s timber sale program is relatively small compared to other national forests in the region, Rathbone, among others, hopes to continue keeping the forest healthy and providing the community with quality timber.
