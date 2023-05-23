Lincoln Park

Lincoln Park is pictured on May 1. The park is located at 315 E. Eighth St. in south Cheyenne, just east of Johnson Pool and the former Johnson School building.

 Brian Martin/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE — A new preliminary hearing date has been scheduled in Laramie County Circuit Court for the second defendant involved in the Lincoln Park drive-by shooting on April 30.

Sixteen-year-old Julian Espinoza will appear before Judge Antoinette Williams at 11 a.m. June 2, after his lawyer filed a document last Thursday to waive the speedy preliminary hearing requirement. He was originally scheduled to appear in Circuit Court alongside defendant Johnny Munoz, 17, who was arrested following a week-long investigation by the Cheyenne Police Department and U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force.

