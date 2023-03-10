Imagine that you’re 26 years old and can throw a 98 mph fastball. You’ve played baseball since you were 4 years old and dreamed of pitching in the major leagues since you were in high school.

In 2019, the Rockies draft you in the 23rd round out of Division II Flagler College (Fla.) and you sign a professional contract with a meager $3,000 bonus. Less than 10% of those who play in the minor leagues ever play in a major-league game, so the odds are stacked against you.

