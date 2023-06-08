NBA Finals Basketball

Denver Nuggets forward Vlatko Cancar, left, and guard Jamal Murray smile during Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Miami. 

 Associated Press

MIAMI — Jimmy Butler showed up in plush blue slippers for what was officially called practice. Kyle Lowry was trying to distract him during an interview session. Nikola Jokic continued to say how he doesn't care about statistics. Jamal Murray talked about all the fun he's having.

At this point, there isn't a lot of off-day, on-court work for the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat.

