wte-20230312-spts-EdHenderson

Longtime MLB scout Ed Henderson, 71, is checking pitching of Cherokee Trail High's Dominic Basile at FAST performance training facility Feb. 24 in Denver.

 The Denver Post

Ed Henderson’s life in baseball: From helping to bring Rockies to Denver, to 30 years as an MLB scout

Ed Henderson has his fingerprints all over Colorado’s baseball history.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus