Kyle Larson celebrates in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Richmond Raceway on Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Richmond, Va.

 Associated Press

What a week for Hendrick Motorsports, which scored its first victory in NASCAR’s version of a courtroom and its second win on the track at Richmond Raceway.

NASCAR’s winningest team had received the largest penalty ever issued to a single organization for illegal modifications to supplier-provided parts on the Next Gen car. Hendrick Motorsports appealed and, in a rare overruling, a three-person panel last week reversed a significant portion of the penalty.

