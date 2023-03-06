NASCAR Las Vegas Auto Racing

William Byron, front center, celebrates with his team after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race on Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Las Vegas.

 Associated Press

LAS VEGAS — It had been a tumultuous weekend for Hendrick Motorsports when William Byron decided to do something he seldom does — text his boss.

He told team owner Rick Hendrick that as poorly as the weekend began with Chase Elliott suffering a broken leg while snowboarding Friday, Byron felt good it would end with a strong finish Sunday.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus