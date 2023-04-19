Marguerite Herman
Michael Smith

As an eight-year veteran of the Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees, I worry about the idea of some current trustees to assume the duty to screen, rate and segregate public school library materials they judge objectionable — a duty currently enjoyed by parents.

Let me lay out the hazards of such book-banning efforts and propose a simple solution that should please all.

Marguerite Herman served on the Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees from 2015 until earlier this year, and is a former school board president.

