...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 50 MPH with gusts up to 70 MPH
expected.
* WHERE...Central Laramie Range and eastern Platte County
including Glendo, Wheatland, Chugwater, and the Bordeaux
Interchange along Interstate 25. Southern Laramie Range and
adjacent Foothills including Interstate 80 between Laramie and
Cheyenne.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM MDT today.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight or high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
As an eight-year veteran of the Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees, I worry about the idea of some current trustees to assume the duty to screen, rate and segregate public school library materials they judge objectionable — a duty currently enjoyed by parents.
Let me lay out the hazards of such book-banning efforts and propose a simple solution that should please all.
The concernsCurrently, materials access is the responsibility of parents and guardians, in the form of an “opt-out” procedure. (laramie1.org/en-US/library-processes-9cf57ce0) The “opt-out” procedure enables parents to take responsibility to monitor and restrict what their own children are checking out of their school libraries.
It requires parents to be familiar with the materials and teach their students which texts they should not read. That takes time.
Now, some board members want to reverse that responsibility with an “opt-in” procedure, where the board somehow creates a definition of what is suitable material for every parent, student, family and spiritual leader at all academic levels in the western half of Laramie County. The board would make the judgment of what is objectionable for everyone, and parents would have to take action to override that judgment.
Advocates of the policy change tell us that parents WANT to give over their authority and judgment to the district. They WANT the district to usurp parents’ rights. Really?
First, consider the impossible nature of creating a detailed and specific rating scheme that defines exactly what is objectionable, how much is in the text, at what point it’s too explicit (does innuendo count?), and the literary or historical merit of the text. Proposed definitions would take Shakespeare off the shelves. Any definition is going to allow subjective judgment and individual taste.
Next, consider the overwhelming and costly task of screening thousands of texts — minutely — consuming staff time and creating anxiety over trying to read the minds of trustees, administrators and politicians. We need a fiscal impact statement for this idea, to include the expense of driving skilled and dedicated employees out of LCSD1.
Then consider that we are talking about public schools, whose duty is to serve all of the students and their families in this very diverse community and to resist voices that are merely loud, insistent, indignant and politically connected.
“Opt-in” shifts responsibility away from parents/guardians to teach their adolescent students their value system about judging the worth of a book. As the parent of three students educated by LCSD1, I know the impossibility of monitoring and controlling the reading preferences of adolescents as they grow up. In 2023, we can’t curate every exposure and experience our young people have (even if we wanted to), so this is the time to teach values and critical thinking.
The solutionBoard members tell us parents are too busy to use the controls they have now, and they want help from a trusted source to put texts on a “do-not-read” list for their students. That may be true for some parents. However, rather than the heavy-handed “opt-in” procedure, there’s an easy alternative that addresses this problem while preserving current parental rights.
I suggest any trustees, in their individual capacities, maintain lists of books, movies, games, social media, etc., that they consider objectionable for sex, violence or other reason. The lists could recommend books and other materials, as well. Parents of like mind could rely on these lists for their library orders — or not — as they preferred. Others could maintain their own lists and share them however they liked. Of course, it would be inappropriate for LCSD1 itself to sponsor the lists.
Let’s avoid a divisive, tortuous, expensive policy-writing effort that is doomed in its implementation. Let’s keep the “opt-out” policy that is working, and provides all parents maximum discretion and control over their own students.
Marguerite Herman served on the Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees from 2015 until earlier this year, and is a former school board president.