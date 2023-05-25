High school softball hasn’t been all rainbows and sunshine during its first three seasons in the state of Wyoming.
Players, parents, coaches and fans have battled through unpredictable weather for the past three years, with this spring being arguably the worst in terms of cancelations and rescheduled road trips statewide.
Despite preliminary concerns about spring weather, school budgets and player participation numbers, sanctioned softball through the Wyoming High School Activities Association has more than proven the sport has a place in the state’s athletic landscape moving forward.
Thunder Basin capped last weekend’s state tournament with its second consecutive title. Fourteen games were played between Thursday’s first-round games and Saturday’s championship, and five of those 14 games were decided by two runs or less.
The marathon of games put a nice bow on another successful softball season in the state of Wyoming.
WHSAA unanimously approved softball in 2019. At the time, Wyoming was one of just two states without high school softball, with South Dakota being the other.
Over the past three seasons, 13 schools have participated in the sport, including Laramie, Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne South, Cheyenne East, Wheatland, Kelly Walsh, Natrona County, Cody, Rock Springs, Green River, Thunder Basin, Campbell County and Worland.
With a majority of softball programs in the state also fielding JV teams during the regular season, hundreds of athletes have had the opportunity to represent their school on the softball field during the spring sports season.
Despite many competitive games throughout the season and at last weekend’s state tournament, high school softball in Wyoming is far from perfect, though. Like basketball, the WHSAA has seen a big gap between teams from the East conference compared to teams from the West.
The four state-qualifying teams from the East swept the four teams from the West during this year’s state tournament. It was the third consecutive year the East swept the West in the opening round.
Since softball’s first season in 2021, the East is 18-3 overall against the West during the state tournament. East teams were 6-1 over the West at state in the inaugural season in 2021, 6-0 last season and 6-2 this spring.
Perhaps the most obvious change that could be made would be to switch the split in softball teams from East and West to North and South. While travel schedules would be impacted, dividing the two Gillette schools and three Cheyenne schools during the regular season would ensure that the best teams are making the state tournament on an annual basis.
As it stands, schools play with a schedule that includes split doubleheaders. The first game typically counts as a conference game, while the second is scored as a nonconference game and has no impact on playoff seeding.
The WHSAA could consider making all regular-season matchups count as conference games, which is another change that would positively impact getting the best teams into the state tournament at the end of the season.
High school softball in Wyoming didn’t start from scratch. Most, if not all, high school programs are an extension of local travel teams that have had roots in Wyoming for years.
Giving athletes the opportunity to extend their seasons with an official high school season has only strengthened the tradition of the sport across the state. That tradition has turned into a mutual respect between teams, with the state tournament this past weekend being a prime example.
“We didn’t come out ahead on the scoreboard, but you can see from the sign of respect that we got from the Thunder Basin people that it was just a great softball game,” East coach Adam Galicia said after the state championship game. “There’s much respect between both organizations, and I’m very proud of that.”
Obstacles are prevalent in all high school sports, and softball is no different. But the first three seasons of sanctioned softball in Wyoming have paved a path for the sport to continue to grow exponentially moving forward.
“Out of all the (travel softball) stuff and everything else I’ve done, we’ve done some really good things with those organizations,” Galicia said. “I wasn’t sure how I was going to feel about the high school thing. This has turned into something special.
“Our East conference is very competitive. This has turned into something that’s a goal. You want to finish on top at the end, because you know, when you finish on top, you accomplished something.”