Rookie Tight Ends Football

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta catches a pass during a practice Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Allen Park, Mich.

 Associated Press

GREEN BAY, Wis. — This rookie class of tight ends already made quite an impact on the draft.

They'll have to buck history if they're going to leave the same type of impression on the field this year. Tight end arguably is the toughest position for rookies to make huge contributions.

