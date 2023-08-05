Ayir Asante has always felt like he was destined to be a great wide receiver.
Asante, who transferred from Holy Cross to the University of Wyoming this summer, had plenty of talent surrounding him in his family growing up. His uncle, Kasib Powell, won the NBA D League (now G League) MVP for the Sioux Falls Skyforce in 2007-08.
Powell had a brief stint with the Miami Heat and is now the head coach for the Skyforce.
Asante is also cousins with Khalil Wilkes, who was an All-Pac 12 center for Stanford’s football team in 2013. Asante’s ties to Sioux Falls extend even further, with his girlfriend growing up in the area in South Dakota.
Asante’s relationship with Sioux Falls was an immediate talking point for him and UW coach Craig Bohl during his recruitment in the NCAA Transfer Portal. Bohl’s wife, Leia, grew up in Sioux Falls, a conversation that formed an immediate connection between Asante and Bohl.
Another talking point between Asante and Bohl was UW’s willingness to wait for Asante to enroll in the summer in order to finish his degree at Holy Cross. While most transfers enroll in the spring semester to participate in spring camp, Bohl and his staff were more than happy to allow Asante to stay at Holy Cross as a student to graduate this spring.
“It meant a lot to me,” Asante told WyoSports on Wednesday. “It showed me what type of man coach Bohl is and how he saw me as a man. He didn’t just see me as some guy that he can use for a semester, it was all about making sure that I got my degree.
“… When you have a head coach who can talk to you and be honest with you and speak to you as a man — it’s different when you’re getting recruited when you’re 17 or 18, because they’re going to tell you what you want to hear. They’re selling you their school. That’s their job, right? Coach Bohl even told me to explore my options. He didn’t want me to rush in or feel like I was being forced to come here.”
Asante wasn’t in the portal long, but he learned quickly that some coaches aren’t always honest when it comes to recruiting a transfer student. That wasn’t the case with UW, which ended up being a key factor in Asante’s decision to join the brown and gold.
“That portal, man, it’s different,” Asante said. “Teams will try to squeeze you a little bit. Teams will hit you up, but then stop when someone else commits. I had none of that with Wyoming. It was all straight up, real and honest. Life works in funny ways.”
Asante joins the Cowboys after spending four seasons at Holy Cross, where he earned second team All-Patriot League honors three times. Asante caught 117 passes for 1,718 yards and 16 touchdowns throughout his career with the Crusaders, including 21 catches for 458 yards and five touchdowns last fall.
When last season came to an end, Asante made the decision to test his luck in the portal and jump from the FCS level to the FBS.
“Right after the season, you kind of have to start thinking business-like,” Asante said. “I want to go to the NFL, at the end of the day. I had agents hitting me up trying to tell where they thought I’d be (in the NFL draft) and stuff like that, but it just felt like I could have had a shot last year, but it was not where I wanted to be. I felt like I had a lot more to showcase.
“I have a lot of talent that I feel like I can put on tape and put on film. ... The offense there had kind of trended away from what it was when I had gotten there originally.”
The decision to leave Holy Cross wasn’t an easy one, but Asante chose to handle it with maturity, something that ended up paying off in the long run.
“I ended up having a conversation with my head coach (at Holy Cross) and just being a man about it,” Asante said. “I had a real conversation with him, and ended up entering the portal. I got a bunch of opportunities, a lot of FCS opportunities, but I knew I wanted to play FBS football.
“Really early when I was in the portal, (UW associated head coach Mike Grant) and Wyoming reached out to me. What I liked about it was, it was very, very honest from the beginning. Some teams were still recruiting me like I was in high school. … It’s different when you only have one year left. ... The team had to trust me and my ability to pick up a football playbook and get out there in June and be able to assimilate with the team.”
Asante’s decision to leave Holy Cross on good terms was reciprocated with the school allowing him to work out at the Crusaders’ facility in the spring.
“We always have this quote that goes, ‘Champions are champions before they’re crowned champions,’” Asante said. “I think about being a pro. You have to act like a pro before you make a professional league. I try to take that approach.”
One last year
Asante comes to UW with one year of eligibility remaining. He plans to make the most of it by fighting for a starting job this month during fall camp.
Asante has been impressed by the other UW receivers welcoming him into the position group. While everyone is fighting for playing time in practice, his teammates have gone out of their way to help him learn UW’s complicated playbook at an accelerated rate.
“You expect a little bit of pushback,” Asante said. “I’m coming in, I have one year left, and everyone knows they’re bringing me in to play. There’s been none of that. It’s been all love. They’re trying to help me learn this playbook, and I’m trying to help them.”
Asante has also built a relationship with fellow transfer wide receiver Devin Boddie Jr., who came to UW from Vanderbilt this summer. The pair are in the same position of learning the playbook in a short amount of time before the season starts next month.
“We actually live together in the same suite now, which just makes everything easier,” Asante said. “We’re not the same as all the other receivers. The older guys are remembering stuff and learning little differences, but we’re not there. The freshmen are learning, but a lot of them aren’t expected to just come in.
“For us, they’re throwing us in the fire. I have to learn. I have to learn like the freshmen are learning, but I also have to go play like a vet. … I feel like Devin’s skillset is similar to mine, but we both have a little bit of different things that we can do.”
On top of growing up around an uncle who played professional basketball and a cousin who played football at Stanford, Asante has also built a relationship with Holy Cross alumnus Kalif Raymond, who’s going into his third season as a wide receiver for the Detroit Lions.
“He helped me a lot,” Asante said. “Just about mentality and how you go about things and how you treat your body. … He came back every offseason (to Holy Cross). I was able to get into contact with him and talk a little bit.”
Asante knows this season will make or break his chances of playing in the NFL. Seeing firsthand what it takes for an individual to make it professionally in sports growing up has given Asante all the confidence he needs going into his one and only season in Laramie.
“Going into this last year, I owe it to myself and to everybody that’s ever supported me,” Asante said. “It’s not easy for me to go from New Jersey to out here in Laramie. … This last season, there’s no reason to leave anything unturned.
“Obviously, I have to try and stay healthy, but every day, I have to put that stuff on film and make sure I’m putting myself in the best position to help this team win.”
