Colorado Rockies pitcher Kyle Freeland has started the season 2-0 with a 0.00 earned-run average. The Denver-area native has allowed just seven hits across 12-2/3 innings this season.

 AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post

Kyle Freeland turns 30 on May 14.

He’s pitched 834⅔ innings in the majors, faced 3,611 hitters and struck out 642. Last April, he signed a five-year, $64.5 million contract. His offseason home is in balmy Scottsdale, Ariz.

