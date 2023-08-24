Jackson Hole Soft Landing

Pica's Mexican Taqueria co-owner Andy Parazette is shown inside of his business on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Jackson.

 Associated Press

JACKSON HOLE — At the height of the post-pandemic economic recovery, Andy Parazette's taco shop enjoyed such a crush of business that customers sometimes had to wait an hour for a burrito.

Though Parazette welcomed the sales, the influx was unsustainable. Jackson Hole, Wyoming, was absorbing a flood of visitors as Americans crowded into nearby Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks — outdoor sites seen as safe vacation spots. The uber-wealthy who owned area properties arrived, too, to ride out the pandemic.

