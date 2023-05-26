Cardinals-Hopkins Football

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins looks on during a game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 18, 2022, in Denver.

 Associated Press

TEMPE, Ariz. — The DeAndre Hopkins era is over for the Arizona Cardinals, who are on the hook for quite an expensive breakup.

The Cardinals released the three-time All-Pro wide receiver in a salary cap move Friday after they failed to find a trading partner in the offseason.

 

