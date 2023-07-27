WWCup USA Netherlands Soccer

Horan celebrates her team's first goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Wellington, New Zealand.

 Associated Press

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Lindsey Horan is setting a feisty tone for the United States at the Women's World Cup.

Horan, the U.S. co-captain, steadied herself after an angry exchange with Dutch midfielder Danielle van de Donk and scored to give the United States a 1-1 draw with the Netherlands on Thursday.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus