Here Mi Song is taken to the equine ambulance after the 10th horse race at Churchill Downs on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Louisville, Ky.

 Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A raging thunderstorm that washed out activities Sunday morning at Churchill Downs symbolized the dark clouds hanging over the Triple Crown after a troubling string of horse deaths.

Seven horses have died following injuries at the track since April 27, including Derby entrant Wild On Ice. Freezing Point and Chloe’s Dream were euthanized after injuries before Saturday’s Kentucky Derby that was ultimately won by Mage. Four sustained catastrophic leg injuries, two succumbed suddenly from causes yet to be determined and another sustained a neck injury after flipping in the paddock.

