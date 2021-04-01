Approximately 30 minutes after the fire alarm came in at 5:36 p.m., Wednesday, Laramie firefighters extinguished a fire located in the attic of the house at 512 S. Pine St.
Upon arriving at the scene at 5:39 p.m., firefighters saw moderate smoke coming from the roof, eaves and soffit and were able to knock it down by 6:11 p.m.
The occupant of the house was able to get out of the house without assistance from either police or firefighters.
The house sustained minor damage, but utilities could not immediately restore power. As a result, the Red Cross is now assisting the occupant.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
PLAY IT SAFE
The Laramie Fire Department reminds residents to install smoke detectors in their homes. Smoke detectors have a lifespan of eight to 10 years and the batteries should be changed every six months. The presence of properly installed smoke detectors can save lives and property in the event of a fire.