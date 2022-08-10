A smaller housing project, Stagecoach Subdivision, is awaiting Laramie City Council approval and would provide 20 new lots to address an estimated 1,500-unit housing shortage in the city. Kota Babcock/Laramie Boomerang
LARAMIE – Residents here can expect another housing option in the coming years, with construction of a new subdivision.
The second filing of a final plat for Sundance Hills has been approved by the Laramie City Council. This would create eight new lots near Riverside Drive and Colorado Avenue.
The approval comes after a recent city study identified a need in the city for more than 1,500 new housing units with a mix of rentals and owned homes.
“Every little bit helps,” said Philipp Gabathuler, a city planner. “I would say that (the city) council has showed interest in providing all types of housing options, and so (Sundance Hills) will certainly help meet that need.”
As the city addresses what it's identified as a housing crisis, three projects have preliminary plats under review. Preliminary plats are plans drawn up to provide a concept of potential future development and aren’t legally binding. The designs are required before a final plat can be submitted for review.
The cover page for Sundance Hills’ second reading at a June City Council meeting says that more than 1,500 new units were needed in Laramie in 2020, with only around 250 being constructed since then.
Other plans in the area:
Laradise Estates, which would be located off of Grand and Bill Nye avenues, would offer 45 new lots for housing.
Ridgeline Estates, near 30th and Harney streets, would add 32 lots.
Stagecoach Subdivision would provide 20 new housing lots off of Beaufort and 22nd streets.
Additionally, the final plat for Indian Heights is under review by the city. This 16-lot neighborhood would be located at Pueblo Drive from Indian Hills Drive through 45th Street.
In city planner lingo, a housing plat is a type of map that shows divisions of land. Typically, such plans need some type of municipal approval, before construction and other work can proceed.