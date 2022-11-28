Houston Oregon Basketball

Houston guard Terrance Arceneaux, center, celebrates his 3-point shot against Oregon with forward J'Wan Roberts, left, and Houston guard Jamal Shead during the an NCAA basketball game on Nov. 20, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. 

 Associated Press

Make some room, Phi Slama Jama. Another Houston team has reached the top of men's college basketball.

Nearly four decades after Clyde Drexler and Akeem Olajuwon took the Cougars to No. 1, the latest bunch led by Marcus Sasser and star freshman Jarace Walker took over the top spot in the AP Top 25 on Monday. They received 45 of 63 first-place votes from the national media panel, easily outdistancing second-place Texas and third-place Virginia.


