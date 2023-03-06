Arizona UCLA Basketball

UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr., left, drives against Arizona guard Pelle Larsson during the first half of an NCAA basketball game on Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Los Angeles.

 Associated Press

UCLA is surging, both toward the postseason and in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll.

While Houston was No. 1 for a third straight week in Monday’s poll, the Bruins rose two spots to No. 2 for their highest ranking of the season. UCLA (27-4) has won its last 10 games, including a showdown with highly ranked Arizona in the regular-season finale behind star Jamie Jaquez Jr. to complete a perfect home record.

