APTOPIX Guardians Astros Baseball

Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado celebrates with starting pitcher Framber Valdez after a no-hitter against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Houston.

 Associated Press

HOUSTON — When Martín Maldonado caught Framber Valdez's no-hitter for the Houston Astros against the Cleveland Guardians, it gave him three no-hitters in his career, tying him for third-most in MLB history.

It's no surprise to anyone associated with the Astros that Maldonado's been behind the plate for so many big games.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus