Matt Rhule received a text at one in the morning. The first round of the 2020 NFL draft was wrapped up and the Panthers had selected Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown with the seventh overall pick.
Christian McCaffrey wanted his newest teammate’s number so he could properly welcome him to the fold. That the running back reaching out with a greeting text isn’t a surprise. In the middle of one of his most prominent and eventful offseasons, it has become somewhat of a tradition for McCaffrey to reach out to the new Panthers players.
“It’s important we have fellowship as much as we can while we can’t all be together,” McCaffrey said in a virtual news conference. “I think it’s important for all of us to step up and you need to know each other, you need to know the guy who’s playing next to you if you want to go win on Sunday, so building that bond is really important early on.”
With many long-time Panthers now gone for one reason or another, part of McCaffrey’s busy few months has included becoming one of the team’s key leaders.
It’s a roll he should enjoy for some time, having signed a four-year, $64 million extension in April, becoming the highest paid back in NFL history
“I never focused on signing somewhere else that never occurred to me – I want to be in Carolina for my whole career,” McCaffrey said.
“It never really hit me til we started negotiating that it was a real thing. I always knew about it, but when you start negotiating, it becomes real. I bought a place in Charlotte, I love the Carolinas more than anything in the world, it’s somewhere I would like to call home forever, and I didn’t want to leave to be honest with you, I really didn’t want to leave, and I don’t think they wanted me to leave either.”
Celebrations for the new contract were a bit understated, just a nice dinner with family and friends that he has hunkered down with in Colorado, where he is from originally, due to COVID-19.
Despite the restrictions that this unique offseason presents, McCaffrey is staying in both physical and mental shape with the help of those around him. His younger brothers, Dylan and Luke, are both quarterbacks at Division I schools – Michigan and Nebraska respectively –which makes them pretty good workout partners for an NFL running back. On the other hand, spending time with loved ones means he’s been eating more baked goods than normal.
“I’ve enjoyed that. I should probably stop,” McCaffrey joked.
While his physical regiment has been maintained (somewhat) with the help of his family, he also has a whole new playbook and new teammates to learn. McCaffrey watched the draft and even said that he was good with any position the team selected – almost.
“As long as it’s not running back ... I’m happy with whoever we get, our coaching staff will make the right decision ... I’m just saying that sarcastically,” McCaffrey said in an interview with The Observer.
The team is currently in the midst of their offseason training program taking place over video calls. The team’s meetings are recorded so that players can watch them as often as they like. Despite being away from Bank of America Stadium, McCaffrey said that it’s only been easier to lock in on learning everything he needs to.
“I think you’re more focused actually in a way... definitely not less focused,” McCaffrey said. “(Running back coach Jeff Nixon) is great, he’ll quiz you, it’s a new playbook for everybody, so you really got to lock in in order to learn the plays. There’s really no carryover, so being attentive is important. It takes a lot of time studying after as well, but it’s been really fun to get back to football.”
In addition to the unconventional offseason and becoming the highest paid at his position, McCaffrey’s spring has also consisted of giving back. He started “22 and You,” a program designed to help raise funds for healthcare workers on the frontline in the Carolinas and Colorado that has raised over $260,000 from more than 800 donors. On top of that, he partnered with Lowe’s and surprised essential employees in Charlotte with a video call and tickets to an upcoming Panthers game.
“Seeing the hospital workers hold up signs that say, ‘thank you, 22 and You’ with their masks and gloves on in the hospital. That’s really cool, it means a lot to me,” McCaffrey said. ‘Seeing all the Lowe’s employees and how excited they got, especially a couple in particular, they got really happy, it was a fun deal, it was rewarding.”
Local beer companies have joined in with NoDa Brewing Company donating 10% of sales from their Zuper Heroes beer to “22 and You.” Clothing company Flag & Anthem is donating 100 percent of proceeds from a “22 and You” shirt to support the efforts
It’s been an unusual offseason with a lot of change. McCaffrey’s increased leadership has already been on display over the last couple of months. That’s not going to change once the season starts, no matter what approach he takes.
“Will I take a more vocal role (with the Panthers)? I don’t think I’ve waited on anybody (leaving the team) to take a more vocal role,” McCaffrey said. “I think there’s multiple ways to lead. Obviously, as one of the leaders on the team you have to be vocal – and I will.”