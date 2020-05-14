Cheyenne, WY (82001)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, mainly cloudy late with a few showers. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, mainly cloudy late with a few showers. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.