As Vance Joseph’s candidacy for Denver’s defensive coordinator position advanced from whispered theoretical to actual possibility, he encountered a couple of wrinkles in the interview process.

First, of course, was the fact that he spent 2017 and 2018 as the Broncos head coach before getting fired after an 11-21 run. He and coach Sean Payton said that era didn’t take up much of their early conversations.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus