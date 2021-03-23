Editor's note: This story originally appeared in print as part of the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's February Mental Health Resource Guide.
Going into therapy is like entering a new relationship. And whether romantic or platonic, every relationship is based on trust. But how do you find someone you trust enough to share some of your most personal thoughts? We have some suggestions.
Where to start
1) Determine what you want out of this experience. Whether you’re going in with a specific goal or several things you want to talk through, it’s important to know the “why” behind your therapy experience. After putting it off for several years, I finally decided to look for a therapist in 2017. I knew that I had several things I wanted to address in those sessions, but the underlying theme that tied all those issues together was the scenario surrounding my parents’ divorce. That was important to identify because when I began searching for therapists online, I looked for professionals who specifically listed “family issues” in their list of specialities.
2) Know where to look. Two of the most helpful resources are Psychology Today (don’t let the name fool you, it’s for all types of mental health professionals and not just psychiatrists) and your own network. If you visit www.psychologytoday.com, the first tab on the top left of the page is titled “Find a Therapist.” Once you click on it, you’ll be asked to type in your city or zip code so the website can find all the licensed professionals in your area. If you type in “Cheyenne, Wyoming,” six pages worth of professionals pops up, and each profile includes a name, photo, title and bio (which includes their specialities). A few northern Colorado professionals are in the mix, but there’s still a wide array of options in Laramie County, from mental health counselors to psychotherapists and everything in between.
Pro tip: If you’re wary of finding someone on the internet, consider reaching out to your personal network. I absolutely loved the therapist I started seeing in 2017, and I ended up finding her because a friend recommended her. It can be a hard conversation to have, but remember that searching for a therapist to improve your mental health is the equivalent of finding a new doctor to improve your physical health. If you’re willing to reach out to loved ones, coworkers, or even ask your general practitioner, you might be surprised by how many people have recommendations.
3) Know what you’re looking at. There are several types of mental health professionals, and it’s helpful to understand the difference before you start making calls. If you’re looking for someone to help you cope with weekly stressors, for example, a licensed counselor might be right for you. However, if you think you might have a mental illness that needs to be diagnosed and treated, you should probably seek help from a psychiatrist.
According to an article by licensed psychologist Jenev Caddell on Verywell Mind (an online publication providing health and wellness information by health professionals), these are the definitions you should know:
- Psychiatrist: A medical doctor who specialized in psychiatry. A psychiatrist can prescribe medication. Psychiatrists are qualified to provide psychotherapy, but often only offer psychiatric evaluations to determine someone's diagnosis and provide follow-up medication management appointments.
- Psychologist: Someone who has earned a Doctor of Philosophy in Psychology or a Doctor of Psychology and holds a license to practice psychology. Not all psychologists practice psychotherapy, but many do.
- Clinical Social Worker: Someone who has earned a doctorate in social work or Master of Social Work and holds a license to practice clinical social work, which includes psychotherapy.
- Marriage and Family Therapist: A therapist who has earned a master's degree in marriage and family therapy, as well as a license to practice marriage and family therapy in their state. A LMFT most often provides psychotherapy to a family or couple.
- Professional Counselor: Depending on the state, there are different types of professional counselors. Generally, a professional counselor requires a master’s degree in some form of counseling, as well as a state license to professionally practice counseling or psychotherapy.
- Pastoral Counselor: A pastoral counselor requires a master's degree. Some states offer a license to practice pastoral counseling, but others do not. Pastoral counselors also provide psychotherapy.
4) Try someone out. The first therapist you schedule an appointment with doesn’t have to be the last. Many therapists offer a trial period or inexpensive initial consultation to see if the two of you mesh. The mental health professional you’re working with won’t be offended if it doesn’t work out – they’re used to it, and their job is to seek whatever is best for you and your personal situation.
Pro tip: Locally, there are offices/centers, such as Peak Wellness, that offer walk-in hours for new clients. Peak, for example, holds walk-in hours from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Thursday for adults, and during this time, you will receive an “intake appointment,” during which an intake coordinator will gather all the information they need to understand the best ways to help you.
What to do before the appointment
1) Think about what you want to cover first. You might have several issues to address, but remember that every appointment is timed, and in the first appointment, you’ll want to address what’s bugging you the most. If you end up clicking with that therapist, you’ll have plenty more appointments to expand upon everything you touched on day one.
2) Go in with an open mind. Therapy is essentially a doctor’s appointment for your mind, so treat it that way. It might help to think of that initial appointment as a check-up – your therapist is going to take a look at what’s going on with you, see if there are any underlying factors that might be contributing to those issues, and see if there are any treatments and/or coping mechanisms they recommend right away.
3) Take some deep breaths. Therapy might feel intimidating at first, but a good therapist will never make you feel truly scared. Take some deep breaths and try to relax before going in. I remember my heart beating so fast sitting in the waiting room before my first appointment, but within five minutes I was at ease. Remember that you’re there to get help, and that your mental health professional’s job is to help you to the best of their ability.
What to look for during the appointment
According to Psychology Today’s Michael Karson Ph.D., J.D., there are six things that everyone should look for in that initial appointment to determine if this therapist is going to be a good fit or not.
1) A working alliance. This is a fancy way of saying that you’re both in this together, so your therapist should make you feel like this session is a team effort.
2) Pattern recognition. Typically, problems are patterns relating to how you live your life and interact with the people around you. Your therapist should be able to identify these patterns and talk you through them in an educated, yet easily digestible fashion.
3) Vitality and convention. Most people want a therapist who is both lively and conventional. The easiest way to determine this is to observe whether your therapist starts and ends the session on time, and if they have excellent credentials, yet don’t flaunt them.
4) Comedic sensibility. The best therapists can empathize with you while also taking things in stride. They aren’t so reserved that you have no idea what they’re thinking; they should offer the occasional smile or laugh (if appropriate to the situation), while also maintaining a sense of professionalism.
5) Correctable. Nobody is an expert on you but you. Your therapist should be able to help you identify things you never realized about yourself in a gentle way, not in a way that feels like they’re lecturing you on things you should have already known about yourself. They should also be OK with you disagreeing with them – they might overestimate how much a certain factor of your life contributes to your anxiety levels, for example. You should be able to gently push back and come to a new conclusion together without the therapist getting defensive.
6) Therapeutic approach. There are countless types of therapy techniques, but it’s important to find a therapist whose particular technique works for you. You’ll want a therapist who isn’t just trying to fix something, they’re trying to help you unearth a conflict. Getting to the root of the problem is always the goal, and then their unique techniques will help you deal with those conflicts from there.