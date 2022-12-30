50P-GIVINGUP-DRIVING-TIPS-DMT

If you're the one in a position of convincing a loved one that it's time to surrender their driving privileges, you may be contending with grief and a seemingly unreasonable resistance to being safe and staying off the road. (Dreamstime/TNS)

 Dreamstime

When drivers reach the point where they’re no longer able to safely operate a motor vehicle, that credit-card-sized license can become a source of struggle — a situation in which you or your spouse, sibling or parent can underestimate just how much a driver’s license can mean.

“The only thing we have that connects us to the outside world is the car in many situations,” Phyllis Wright, an adult gerontology nurse practitioner told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Wright is an associate professor and adult gerontology primary care specialty coordinator at Emory University’s Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing.

