More than 450 people have so far lost health coverage through Wyoming Medicaid or Kid Care CHIP as the state moves away from pandemic-era measures, the state health department reported at the end of June. Thousands more are expected to lose coverage over the next nine months.

The largest factors in losing eligibility were age, residency and income, according to Wyoming Department of Health spokesperson Kim Deti.

