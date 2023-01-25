NFL Awards Finalists Football

From left: Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Jalen Hurts, Justin Jefferson and Patrick Mahomes. Allen, Burrow, Hurts, Jefferson and Mahomes are finalists for Most Valuable Player in The Associated Press 2022 end of season awards.

 Associated Press/File

Jalen Hurts, Justin Jefferson and Patrick Mahomes are finalists for The Associated Press 2022 NFL Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the Year awards.

The winners will be announced at NFL Honors on Feb. 9. A nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the league completed voting before the start of the playoffs.

