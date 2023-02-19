wte-20230219-spts-BonesHyland

Team Deron Williams' Bones Hyland, left, controls the ball against Team Pau Gasol's Scottie Barnes during an NBA Rising Stars semifinal game Friday in Salt Lake City.

 Rick Bowmer

SALT LAKE CITY — Bones Hyland had not yet experienced the potentially awkward part of All-Star weekend by Friday morning.

The former Nuggets guard had not seen his former coach, Michael Malone, or former star teammate, Nikola Jokic, when he sat down for his media availability prior to practice for the Rising Stars Challenge.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus