If Dick Monfort hustled as hard as the guys with the shovels and leaf blowers did Thursday night at Coors Field, the Rockies might be telling Arizona to eat their dust instead of the other way ‘round.

“Yeah, we were on The Rooftop (bar) and we were like, ‘There’s no way they’re playing this thing,’” Jordan Francies told me from the cheap seats up in Section 402 while the Rox grounds crew somehow made Coors playable for Colorado-Dodgers after the mother of all hail storms had blitzed LoDo just a few hours earlier.

Sean Keeler is a columnist for the Denver Post.

