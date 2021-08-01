Let’s talk about hypocrisy. Many current congressmen and senators have said numerous times that we can’t afford a wall protecting our southern border. Yet they are fine with spending hundreds of millions of U.S. dollars every year on support for illegal immigrants. Ones who may very well be carrying COVID-19. This sounds an awful lot like treason.
We have a large batch of politicians wanting to mandate vaccines, passports and other communist moves because we’ve supposedly had 600,000 deaths from COVID-19 in over a year and a half. These same politicians wouldn’t dream of mandating birth control to prevent the murder of 800,000 totally innocent babies, EVERY YEAR. And yet they repeatedly call out “My body, my choice."
These same politicians have shown total indifference, if not support, toward rioting, looting, arson and acts of terror. Yet, they call for biased panels to investigate a so-called insurrection on their workplace. An “insurrection” with far less deaths than one (person) murdered on a U.S. Army base, in the U.S.!
These same politicians who screamed for a president to show his tax returns, which isn't a condition of employment, went into office with little money and now have millions. All off a politician's income. Not to mention, the only president, at least in recent history, to lose net worth.
If you want to be woke, wake up to what is happening. The hypocrisy, the lies, by the very people elected to work for the U.S. citizens.