Illinois Ohio St Basketball

Ohio State forward Cotie McMahon (32) shoots between Illinois guard Jada Peebles (11), forward Brynn Shoup-Hill (23) and forward Kendall Bostic (44) during an NCAA basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio.

 Associated Press

Off to one of the best starts in school history, Illinois cracked The Associated Press Top 25 women's basketball poll for the first time in 23 years on Monday.

The Illini (14-3) are ranked No. 24 in their first Top 25 appearance since Nov. 27, 2000. It's been a remarkable turnaround under first-year coach Shauna Green. The team was 7-20 last season and just 1-13 in the Big Ten. Illinois hasn't had a winning season since 2012-13.

