Texas Baylor Basketball

Baylor guard Jana Van Gytenbeek, right, grabs the ball over Texas guard Shay Holle during an NCAA basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Waco, Texas.

 Rod Aydelotte/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP

For the first time in the 47-year history of The Associated Press women's basketball poll no team from Texas is in the Top 25.

The Texas Longhorns fell out of Monday's poll, ending a 835-week run that had at least one team from the Lone Star state in the rankings. From Wayland Baptist, Stephen F. Austin and Baylor appearing in the first poll in 1976 to Texas' No. 25 ranking last week, there has always been at least one team from the state in the poll until now.

