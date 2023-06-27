NHL Draft Down On D Hockey

Austria's David Reinbacher handles the puck during the first period against Germany at the world junior hockey championships Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

 Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press via AP

David Reinbacher was quick to rally to the defense of his fellow defensemen, and whether this year's NHL draft class of blue liners lacks depth and is getting overshadowed by the hype regarding a Connor Bedard-led group of high-skilled forwards.

"I would say it's not a lack," the 18-year-old Austrian said at the recent draft combine in Buffalo, New York.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus