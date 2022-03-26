Spring is in the air and along with it the high school spring sports season in Wyoming.
Around Rawlins, high school track and field athletes can be seen running hills, doing intervals and working on their overall conditioning as the start of the spring outdoor season is in full swing.
In fact, the Outlaws have already attended one outdoor event as an icebreaker for athletes who had already wrapped up their winter sports seasons.
For head coach Charli Heatherington, who is in her fourth season at the helm of the program, there is plenty to build on from last season. She already is observing some athletes look ready to make some noise in their respective events.
She’s starting her practices off slow and steady, though, to ensure the track and field competitors can make it through the season healthy and peak at the right time. She also has to be get creative, as spring weather in southern Wyoming is often unpredictable.
“Practices so far have been really good,” she said. “We have been practicing inside when we have to but make it a point to get outside as often as possible.
“We do a lot of injury prevention to ensure safety, work our cores, high-intensity interval training. We hit the weight room and do stairs in these first few weeks. We’re focusing on building a base right now.”
Heatherington and her team prefer to be outside when they can, but the weather and other conditions outside of her control mean she has to be flexible.
In the initial first weeks of the season, she has about 60 athletes out for the team. That said, a number of them are out at the moment because of sickness. Additionally, there are a few athletes who don’t have enough practices in yet to compete.
Despite some lower numbers in the first couple weeks of the season, she is optimistic and was looking forward to the early season meet in Casper.
Without a full line-up ready to compete, Heatherington was unable to put together any relays for the boys or girls teams. Relays are one area she expects both teams to shine, so she used that first meet — the Glen Legler Early Bird hosted by Natrona County High School — to track individual times and performances. She and her staff will use those to start building out relay teams.
That in mind, even when she gets her team to full strength the early season will be interrupted by spring break, which begins Monday.
“The first couple of competitions going into spring break we treat more like a preseason,” she said. “We use those meets to get an understanding of what each kid is capable of and who will be able to impact relays.
“We’re also looking for times and events we know we can improve on.”
Heatherington noted she is most excited to get her boys 4x400-meter relay and girls sprint medley relay teams built out. She believes both teams will have the capability of a high finish at state.
“I’m always really excited about the medley on the girls’ side,” she said. “I think it’s going to be really good. I think our boys’ 4x400 is going to be great based on numbers from last year and times and who we have again this year.”
Individually, the obvious standout is returning state champion Eva Nitschke. In 2021, Nitschke won the state title in both the 100-meter and 300-meter hurdles. The Outlaws junior is back to defend her titles in both events. So far, Heatherington likes what she sees.
“Eva is looking fantastic,” the coach said. “She is doing phenomenal. I’m excited to get some numbers on her just based on how well she did during indoor against 4A teams.”
Along with Nitschke, it will be junior Ryann Smith in the 800- and 1600-meter distances who will be a standout. At the meet in Casper last week, Smith won the 1600 and was second in the 800.
She will likely be the 800 leg of the sprint medley for the Outlaws.
Sophomore Trista Palmer also will impact sprint relays and individual sprints. She had a strong showing in Casper with top-eight finishes in her events.
Boys want to defend
The boys’ team will look to return as 3A East Region champions. Individually, Heatherington is looking forward to leadership from senior sprinter Jarron Mascarenas, who she said should be in contention for a state medal in the sprints.
The Outlaws track and field teams were in action again Friday at the Green River Invite.