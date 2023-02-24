NCAA Miami Basketball

In this Dec. 29, 2022, file photo, Miami head coach Katie Meier coaches during an NCAA basketball game against Notre Dame on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Coral Gables, Fla.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Miami was placed on probation for one year on Friday after the school and the NCAA said women’s basketball coaches inadvertently helped arrange impermissible contact between a booster and two players who signed with the Hurricanes.

It’s first time the NCAA has announced a penalty related to an investigation into name, image and likeness deals — NIL, as they are called.

