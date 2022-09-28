strollers

Over 2,000 trick or treaters participated in the 2021 Halloween Stroll in downtown Rock Springs. 

ROCK SPRINGS -- Sweetwater County trick-or-treaters will be hunting for candy through the streets of downtown Rock Springs during the annual Halloween Stroll on Saturday, Oct. 29, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

According to Chad Banks, manager of the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency, participants are encouraged to bring their own bag or pick one up at one of the three locations:

