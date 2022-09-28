ROCK SPRINGS -- Sweetwater County trick-or-treaters will be hunting for candy through the streets of downtown Rock Springs during the annual Halloween Stroll on Saturday, Oct. 29, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
According to Chad Banks, manager of the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency, participants are encouraged to bring their own bag or pick one up at one of the three locations:
• 1st Bank (601 North Front Street)
• Rock Springs Library (400 C Street)
• Rock Springs Main Street/URA office (603 S Main Street)
“We're happy it's become such a family tradition,” said Banks, “We look forward to it each year.”
Rock Springs resident Terri Mackley owns Mack and Co. Boutique, 623 Pilot Butte Avenue.
“We always love seeing the kids come through," Mackley shared. "We usually get new customers coming in after the stroll. Before the stroll, they didn’t realize we were down here before.”
Mackley said that she and the staff have seen participants beam with excitement as they discover the retail shop during the stroll.
“We’ve heard them say, ‘Oh, I have heard about this store!’ It’s a positive impact to the downtown area, for sure.”
Other small business owners have agreed that the stroll is a “big advertisement for their shops.”
Misty Hay, owner of Escape Day Spa & Boutique, 430 Broadway St. said, “There are a few benefits of hosting the Halloween Stroll in downtown Rock Springs. It brings a lot of people of all different ages to the downtown area.”
Hay pointed out that the annual stroll gives an opportunity for many who may not make it down here often to see what all downtown has to offer.
“It is such a fun day seeing all the cute kids enjoying a safe environment to trick or treat.”
She added, “There are also so many amazing businesses downtown and gracious business owners that open up to pass out candy at their own expense. This is a great way to greet people and we hope we will draw them back in for some holiday shopping.”
Jessi Fife, owner of The Stellar Cellar consignment shop, 403 N. Front St., is preparing to stock up on candy for the event.
“I look forward to seeing everybody dress up and enjoying the magic of Halloween,” Fife expressed. “It impacts my shop by creating exposure for people who didn't know we were there or perhaps didn't know where we were located.”