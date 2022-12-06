Celtics Nets Basketball

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant, left, interacts with Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum during an NBA game on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in New York.

 Jessie Alcheh/AP

If the NBA has a magic number, it’s 100.

Wilt Chamberlain’s single-game scoring record. A perfect shooting percentage. And the rule pretty much seemed to be that if a team scored 100 points in a game, it probably was going to walk off the floor as a winner.


Tim Reynolds is a national basketball writer for The Associated Press. Write to him at treynolds@ap.org

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus