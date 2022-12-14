LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming is the recipient of a six-year grant as part of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s (HHMI) Inclusive Excellence 3 (IE3) initiative that will support continued collaborative relationship-building projects between Wyoming community colleges and UW.

The grant will be used among UW, Northwest College, Eastern Wyoming College, Western Wyoming Community College, Laramie County Community College and Casper College to develop learning communities dedicated to “building capacity” to better include minoritized and historically marginalized students in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) fields.


Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus