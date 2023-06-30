Sidekicks

Sweetwater County residents are encouraged to keep supporting small businesses during Independent Retailer Month in July, as well as throughout the whole year. Small businesses such as Sidekicks Book and Wine Bar in downtown Rock Springs attract visitors and locals with unique gifts, treats, live entertainment and customer service.

ROCK SPRINGS — Independent Retailer Month reminds shoppers to support local small businesses across America this month.

Wendy Koritnik owns Wildflower and Company, a local boutique in the historic district of Rock Springs. She read a quote she and her team can relate to: ‘When you buy from a small business, an actual person does a little happy dance.’

