...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Goshen
and northeastern Laramie Counties through 600 PM MDT...
At 518 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 11 miles northwest of Meriden Rest Area to near
La Grange. Movement was south at 15 mph.
HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Strong thunderstorms will be near...
La Grange around 525 PM MDT.
Meriden Rest Area around 555 PM MDT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Sweetwater County residents are encouraged to keep supporting small businesses during Independent Retailer Month in July, as well as throughout the whole year. Small businesses such as Sidekicks Book and Wine Bar in downtown Rock Springs attract visitors and locals with unique gifts, treats, live entertainment and customer service.
ROCK SPRINGS — Independent Retailer Month reminds shoppers to support local small businesses across America this month.
Wendy Koritnik owns Wildflower and Company, a local boutique in the historic district of Rock Springs. She read a quote she and her team can relate to: ‘When you buy from a small business, an actual person does a little happy dance.’
“The support of each and every person that walks through our door at Wildflower means the world to us, even if it is just to say hi,” Koritnik expressed. “We hope that we make our customers smile while they are in the shop.
“There are little happy dances all around!
Independent retailers employ about 51% of the U.S. workforce, excluding non-farm workers, according to the Census Bureau and Small Business Administration.
Chad Banks, Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency manager in downtown Rock Springs, said that independent retailers make the community unique.
“They feature items you can’t find in the big box stores. They support and grow entrepreneurs in our area,” said Banks. “The vast majority of shopping is still done in brick-and-mortar stores, so having a strong selection of independent retailers is important.”
He added, “Downtown Rock Springs is proud to be home to many independent retailers, with more and more all of the time.”
Independent retailers also support their communities by offering flexible employment, both full and part-time. They are the people sponsoring local events, school sports and many other organizations in the community.
Terri Mackley, owner of Mack and Co. Boutique and Wyoming Freight Company in Rock Springs, pointed out that by shopping at a local independent retailer, patrons are also supporting the town they live in.
“By supporting our small business and other small businesses, you’re supporting the local economy and local community,” said Mackley. “We are very thankful for all our customers supporting us and keeping a dream alive for us and others.”
Lisa Ryberg owns Sidekicks Book and Wine Bar, 507 Broadway Street. She noted that there are benefits to owning her own business.
“Connecting with the people of our community is by far the biggest reward of having my shop, as well as socializing with the interesting travelers who are passing through,” Ryberg shared. “For me, there is just no better feeling than finding these meaningful connections and why I enjoy offering a personalized shop that can offer a hometown experience.
“We are grateful every day for being in our fifth year and would not be here without the ongoing support of our community!”
Citizens are encouraged to head down to Main Street in their communities or the town’s historic retail district to see what their local retailers have available, not only in July, but throughout the whole year.