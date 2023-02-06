South Carolina UConn Basketball

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley reacts in the second half of an NCAA basketball game against UConn on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Hartford, Conn.

 Associated Press

South Carolina beat a top opponent to remain No. 1 in The Associated Press women's college basketball poll released Monday and now has a showdown with another one looming this weekend.

The Gamecocks (23-0) topped then- No. 5 UConn 81-77 on Sunday to remain unbeaten and stay the unanimous choice atop the poll from the 28-member national media panel. After facing Auburn on Thursday, South Carolina will play No. 3 LSU on Sunday in a matchup of the last two unbeatens in Division I women's college basketball.

