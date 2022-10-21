In Jim Allen’s view, the Wyoming House of Representatives district he calls home is the most diverse legislative district in all of the Equality State.

That home turf — House District 33 — is one that Allen, a former Republican legislator, knows well: He’s represented the district twice, once through an appointment in 2004 and again from 2014-’18 via election. The majority of his constituents were members of the Northern Arapaho and Eastern Shoshone tribes. But other reaches of his district tread outside of the Wind River Indian Reservation.

WyoFile.com is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

