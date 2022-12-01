SWEETWATER COUNTY -- The Sweetwater County Joint Travel and Tourism Board (SWCTT) is pleased to announce the 3rd Quarter 2022 R.E.A.C.H. Award winners (Rare and Exceptional Achievement for Customer service in Hospitality):

Jessicca Feldmeier – Comfort Inn & Suites, Rock Springs, WY


