Pato O'Ward, of Mexico, watches from the pit area during practice for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Friday, May, 19, 2023, in Indianapolis.

 Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS — Pato O'Ward was supposed to arrive in front of the hotel at 8:15 a.m. the first day he'd get his car on the track for Indianapolis 500 practice. He texted he was 15 minutes late, but would try to make up time on the road.

He did, of course, because O'Ward wasn't out for a lazy drive through downtown Indianapolis. He pulled up in a custom McLaren GT, matte black with the No. 5 on it, and he was flashing the peace sign.

