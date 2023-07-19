IndyCar will implement a new, stronger piece of hardware designed to keep rear wheels attached to the car during a wreck after a tire flew off Kyle Kirkwood's car and narrowly missed a packed grandstand during the Indianapolis 500.

The series said Wednesday that chassis manufacturer Dallara had designed a retaining nut that is more than 60% stronger than the previous design. The updated retaining nut will be mandatory beginning with this weekend's races at Iowa Speedway.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus