LOS ANGELES – The sign in the corner of Staples Center where the 2019-20 NBA championship banner eventually will hang says “Stay tuned, Lakers family.”
Before the Los Angeles Lakers traded for Anthony Davis, they had been telling their fans to “stay tuned” for years. That’s the nature of rebuilds, lottery after lottery with young player after young player being celebrated as the next piece that will get your team one step closer to a title.
It’s impossible to know what would’ve happened if general manager Rob Pelinka and the Lakers had decided to stay tuned with their young players, had they tried to continue to develop Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart instead of trading them.
While the banner-to-come at Staples Center is proof that the Lakers made the right decision flipping their future for Davis, Ingram, in particular, is a special piece for another team trying to find its own championship glory.
While the uniform is different, the look is exactly the same: the noodle arms that are no thicker than any of his braids, the headband and long legs gliding around Staples Center like it’s 2018 all over again.
But the version of Ingram who took the court with the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night is a vastly different player than the one who left, the potential being realized at alarming rates as he tries to build off an All-Star season that ended with him winning the most-improved-player award.
“He’s a very, very hard worker, highly committed to becoming a really good player, really coachable, great teammate. Comes and works his butt off everyday,” new Pelicans coach Stan Van Gundy said Friday on a pregame videoconference. “There’s been no surprise. It’s all been good. He’s been as good as advertised.”
Last season, Ingram’s breakout was fueled by a monster season from three-point range, the 6-foot-8 forward morphing into a high-volume threat from deep who made nearly 40% after three years of being a reluctant three-point shooter with the Lakers.
While those numbers have dropped early this season, his playmaking and rebounding have increased as he’s shown the offensive skills that led the Lakers to take him No. 2 in the 2016 draft.