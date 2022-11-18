Rockies Kinley Baseball

Colorado Rockies' Tyler Kinley pitches during an MLB game against the San Francisco Giants June 8, 2022, in San Francisco.

 Jeff Chiu/AP

DENVER (AP) — Right-hander Tyler Kinley and the Colorado Rockies agreed Friday to a $6.25 million, three-year contract, a deal that could increase to $9.25 million if he becomes the team's closer when he returns from elbow surgery.

Kinley gets $1.2 million next year and $1.3 million in 2024, which would have been his last year before free-agent eligibility. He has a $3 million salary in 2025, and the Rockies have a $5 million team option for 2026 with a $750,000 buyout.


